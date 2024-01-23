LSV Asset Management Sells 957,512 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957,512 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.51% of NRG Energy worth $221,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,238. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

