Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,078.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 442,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,341. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $767.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 372,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

