Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,078.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 442,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,341. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $767.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
