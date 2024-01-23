LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $277,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $87,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 288,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $15.50 on Tuesday. 8,725,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,838,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

