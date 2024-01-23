Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) SVP Sells 1,776 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Geraint Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Geraint Phillips sold 303 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $3,748.11.
- On Monday, November 13th, Geraint Phillips sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $1,183.26.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 442,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
