RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 885,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

