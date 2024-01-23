Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,745.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

