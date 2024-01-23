Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,450 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,450 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $24,302.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,614,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 442,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

