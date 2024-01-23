Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 2,440 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,440 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $12,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arteris Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,468. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $216.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
