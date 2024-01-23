First Horizon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,740,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 145,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.