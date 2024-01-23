Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 51,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 66.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

