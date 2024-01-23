Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 51,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
