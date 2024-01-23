QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 11,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 682,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 168.6% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.