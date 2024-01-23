Westlake Chemical Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 11,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Westlake Chemical Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.