Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 45,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,052. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

