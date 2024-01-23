Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 45,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,052. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
