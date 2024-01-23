Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 75,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,970. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

