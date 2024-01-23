Brian Chesky Sells 4,350 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15.

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.