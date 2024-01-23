First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 125,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,516. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

