Christopher Swift Sells 956 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 1,386,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,990. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

