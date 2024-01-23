Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Increases Dividend to $1.88 Per Share

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.8823 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. 63,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $94.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $23.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

