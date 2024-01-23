Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 13.7% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $37,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. 3,848,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,756. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

