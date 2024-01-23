Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 3,160 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15.

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $142.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

