Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,475,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

