Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,585,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

