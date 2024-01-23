Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $76.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

