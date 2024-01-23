iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $486.86. 2,156,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average is $451.15. The company has a market cap of $376.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $487.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

