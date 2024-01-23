EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.14. 2,111,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.81.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

