Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Timken stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 410,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,758. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

