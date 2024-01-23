Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,932 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.02% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $414,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,635. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

