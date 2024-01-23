LSV Asset Management Has $328.79 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,888 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.97% of Ameriprise Financial worth $328,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.91. 422,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $388.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

