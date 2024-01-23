Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,250 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $345,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $236.20. 851,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,069. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.