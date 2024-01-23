LSV Asset Management Has $307.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.11. 816,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,029. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

