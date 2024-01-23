AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,476 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 4.34% of AGCO worth $384,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 417,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

