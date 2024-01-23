3,556 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 291.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $599.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $489.54 and a twelve month high of $610.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day moving average is $545.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

