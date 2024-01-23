Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Invests $2.78 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. 13,617,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,804,094. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

