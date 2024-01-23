Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 8,540,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898,722. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

