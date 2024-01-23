BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $792.27. 718,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,639. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

