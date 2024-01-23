Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 623 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 97,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $839.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.72%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

