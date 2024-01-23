Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 333,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 950,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,416,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

