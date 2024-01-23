Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. 4,441,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

