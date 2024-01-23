Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. 2,850,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,703. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

