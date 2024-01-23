Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 2,828,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,959. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

