Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,341. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

