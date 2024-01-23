Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BLFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,341. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
