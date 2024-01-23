Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,286. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.