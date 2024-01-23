James George Chopas Sells 1,061 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $68,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.