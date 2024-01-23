Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells $271,960.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
APLS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 2,044,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,922. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
