W. Todd Woelfer Sells 3,333 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W. Todd Woelfer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of THOR Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 359,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

