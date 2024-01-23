Matthew Ohayer Sells 12,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 203,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,980. The company has a market cap of $606.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

