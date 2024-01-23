COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director George Jay Goldsmith Sells 20,205 Shares

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 236,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,286. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CMPS

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.