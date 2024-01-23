Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al Sells 38,570 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,460,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

