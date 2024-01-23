Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

KMB traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

