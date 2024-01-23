Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,596,256.08 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 951,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

